The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce 'Almost Ghostland' Virtual Festival - Labor Day Weekend

Article Contributed by Press Here Publicity | Published on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Holler folk trio The Ghost of Paul Revere are excited to announce a special 2020 Virtual-Edition of their Ghostland Festival this Labor Day Weekend. Dubbed, Almost Ghostland, each night will be completely unique and will find the band playing their new album in its entirety, taking requests, performing rarities and bringing out some special guests. Please see below for more details. Tickets are on sale now with the virtual festival streaming live each night via Nugs.net. Please visit www.ghostofpaulrevere.com for more info.

Single day tickets are available for $15, and tickets for all four shows can be purchased as a bundle for $45. Subscribers of the band's Patreon page will also receive a special discount code. Continuing Ghostland's tradition of community spirit and love for their hometown, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The State Theatre in Portland, Maine.

Founded in 2014, Ghostland was created by The Ghost of Paul Revere - Max Davis, Sean McCarthy, and Griffin Sherry - to celebrate the natural beauty and communal spirit of their hometown and home state with music and great food. In fact, Maine has embraced the spirit of camaraderie Ghostland embodies and declared the band's song the "Ballad Of The 20th Maine" as the Official State Ballad of Maine last year. This year's in-person iteration of the annual festival has been postponed to Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2021, and will feature performances from The Ghost of Paul Revere, Deer Tick, The Mallett Brothers Band, and Bell Systems.

The Ghost of Paul Revere's third full-length studio album, Good At Losing Everything, will be out this Friday, August 28th.

GHOSTLAND DIGITAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Thursday, Sept 3 - 9pm ET - Playing Good At Losing Everything in its entirety

Friday, Sept 4 - 9pm ET -Requests & Rarities

Saturday, Sept 5 - 2pm ET - Ghost & Friends ft. past and future Ghostland artists including: Sister Sparrow, The Mallett Brothers Band, Bell Systems & More

Saturday, Sept 5 - 9pm ET - Ghost Plays The Hits

For more information about Ghostland and The Ghost of Paul Revere, please visit www.ghostofpaulrevere.com.

Topics

LATEST ARTICLES

The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce 'Almost Ghostland' Virtual Festival - Labor Day Weekend
The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce 'Almost Ghostland' Virtual Festival - Labor Day Weekend
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 7:21 pm
Articles
LOTUS New Studio Album 'Free Swim' Out Now!
LOTUS New Studio Album 'Free Swim' Out Now!
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 1:51 pm
Articles
The Ghost of Paul Revere Release "Love At Your Convenience" Animated Video
The Ghost of Paul Revere Release "Love At Your Convenience" Animated Video
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 4:43 pm
Articles
LOTUS Releases New Video For "Bjorn Gets A Haircut"
LOTUS Releases New Video For "Bjorn Gets A Haircut"
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:22 am
Articles
The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce New Studio Album 'Good At Losing Everything' Out August 28th
The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce New Studio Album 'Good At Losing Everything' Out August 28th
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 12:21 pm
Articles
LOTUS Releases New Single "Catacombs"
LOTUS Releases New Single "Catacombs"
Fri, 07/10/2020 - 3:50 pm
Articles
Town Mountain Returns With New Single, “You Can’t Win Em All”
Town Mountain Returns With New Single, “You Can’t Win Em All”
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 3:04 pm
Articles
The Ghost of Paul Revere Release New Single & Video "Love At Your Convenience"
The Ghost of Paul Revere Release New Single & Video "Love At Your Convenience"
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 12:22 pm
Articles
IRATION Announces Official Coastin' Livestream Performance For Thursday, July 9th
IRATION Announces Official Coastin' Livestream Performance For Thursday, July 9th
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 6:10 pm
Articles
Jamie-Lee Dimes Releases “Virginia” Music Video
Jamie-Lee Dimes Releases “Virginia” Music Video
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 3:36 pm
Articles
IRATION Drops New Single "Move Forward"
IRATION Drops New Single "Move Forward"
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 2:33 pm
Articles
The National Parks New Studio Album Wildflower Out Now!
The National Parks New Studio Album Wildflower Out Now!
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 6:30 pm
Articles
The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce "Live At The Drive-In" Shows
The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce "Live At The Drive-In" Shows
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 4:57 pm
Articles
Iration Celebrates Essential Frontline Workers
Iration Celebrates Essential Frontline Workers
Fri, 06/12/2020 - 2:42 pm
Articles
Pressing Strings Releases "Brave" Video to Honor COVID-19 Frontline Workers
Pressing Strings Releases "Brave" Video to Honor COVID-19 Frontline Workers
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 2:59 pm
Articles
web-image1

Be A Part Of The Grateful Web

Contact US

CHECK US OUT ON FACEBOOK

grateful web

Grateful Web

May 17 at 4:52pm
grateful web

Progressive jam giants Umphrey's McGee‘s return to Las Vegas for the seventh installment of the massively popular UMBowl production was marked once again by a stand-out tour closing dual evening extravaganza where all stops were pulled out and the power given directly to the fans, for better or for worse.

grateful web

Grateful Web

May 17 at 4:52pm
grateful web

On June 24, Round Records & ATO Records will release GarciaLive Volume Six: July 5, 1973 – Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders, the latest installment of the celebrated GarciaLive archival series. The three-CD set was recorded at the 200 capacity Lion’s Share club formerly located in the small town of San Anselmo, CA, just 20 miles north of San Francisco. The performance features Jerry Garcia performing with friend, mentor and legendary keyboardist/vocalist Merl Saunders. The duo is joined by drummer Bill Vitt and bassist John Kahn, who soon became a lifelong Garcia collaborator.

grateful web

Grateful Web

May 17 at 4:52pm
grateful web

Progressive jam giants Umphrey's McGee‘s return to Las Vegas for the seventh installment of the massively popular UMBowl production was marked once again by a stand-out tour closing dual evening extravaganza where all stops were pulled out and the power given directly to the fans, for better or for worse.

COPYRIGHT © 1995 - 2020 GRATEFUL WEB, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

info@gratefulweb.com