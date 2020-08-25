The Ghost of Paul Revere Announce 'Almost Ghostland' Virtual Festival - Labor Day Weekend

Holler folk trio The Ghost of Paul Revere are excited to announce a special 2020 Virtual-Edition of their Ghostland Festival this Labor Day Weekend. Dubbed, Almost Ghostland, each night will be completely unique and will find the band playing their new album in its entirety, taking requests, performing rarities and bringing out some special guests. Please see below for more details. Tickets are on sale now with the virtual festival streaming live each night via Nugs.net. Please visit www.ghostofpaulrevere.com for more info.

Single day tickets are available for $15, and tickets for all four shows can be purchased as a bundle for $45. Subscribers of the band's Patreon page will also receive a special discount code. Continuing Ghostland's tradition of community spirit and love for their hometown, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The State Theatre in Portland, Maine.

Founded in 2014, Ghostland was created by The Ghost of Paul Revere - Max Davis, Sean McCarthy, and Griffin Sherry - to celebrate the natural beauty and communal spirit of their hometown and home state with music and great food. In fact, Maine has embraced the spirit of camaraderie Ghostland embodies and declared the band's song the "Ballad Of The 20th Maine" as the Official State Ballad of Maine last year. This year's in-person iteration of the annual festival has been postponed to Labor Day Weekend, September 3rd and 4th, 2021, and will feature performances from The Ghost of Paul Revere, Deer Tick, The Mallett Brothers Band, and Bell Systems.

The Ghost of Paul Revere's third full-length studio album, Good At Losing Everything, will be out this Friday, August 28th.

GHOSTLAND DIGITAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Thursday, Sept 3 - 9pm ET - Playing Good At Losing Everything in its entirety

Friday, Sept 4 - 9pm ET -Requests & Rarities

Saturday, Sept 5 - 2pm ET - Ghost & Friends ft. past and future Ghostland artists including: Sister Sparrow, The Mallett Brothers Band, Bell Systems & More

Saturday, Sept 5 - 9pm ET - Ghost Plays The Hits

For more information about Ghostland and The Ghost of Paul Revere, please visit www.ghostofpaulrevere.com.