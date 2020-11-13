IRATION Announces “Coastin’ At The Drive-In" Live Shows December 3rd-5th

Article Contributed by Press Here Publicity | Published on Friday, November 13, 2020

Reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration has announced three Southern California drive-in shows. The special “Coastin’ At The Drive-In” run comes to Anaheim on December 3rd, Ventura on December 4th and Del Mar (San Diego) on December 5th. The socially distanced live shows will mark the first in-person concerts the Hawaiian-bred, California-based quintet has performed since the release of their latest album Coastin’, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart upon its release this summer. Tickets for “Coastin’ At The Drive-In” are on sale now. One ticket is required per vehicle, with a five-passenger maximum. PRESS HERE for details and to purchase.

"We’re excited to announce that we’ll be playing 3 live drive-in shows around Southern California to bring you some last-minute vibes before the holiday season,” shares lead singer/guitarist Micah Pueschel. “Let’s gooo!!!"

Coastin’, the band’s seventh full-length studio album available via their own Three Prong Records, is a 13-song musical journey showcasing Iration’s distinct hybrid style of music blending rock and reggae with elements of pop and newly incorporated R&B, funk and jazz sounds, set against meaningful and personal lyrics that push positivity, good vibes and good feelings into the world. PRESS HERE to listen. Coastin’, which has been receiving high praise from critics and fans, features the singles “Right Here Right Now” featuring Eric Rachmany from Rebelution and Stick Figure, “Move Forward,” “Coastin’” and “Chill Out” along with guest appearances from Common Kings and Eli-Mac. Coastin’ was produced and co-written by David Manzoor (Lupe Fiasco, Cam, Method Man) and engineered by Will Brierre (Imagine Dragons, Chris Isaak) and features an impressive blend of song and mix engineers including Jimmy Douglass (Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z), Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, The Killers, Saint Motel), Niko Marzouca & Rob Marks (Eminem, Usher, Rebelution) and Lars Stalfors (Cold War Kids, Foster The People, Massive Attack), who helped make each song unique and fresh.

Since their formation over 15 years ago, Iration (Micah Pueschel [lead vocals/guitar], Adam Taylor [bass], Joe Dickens [drums], Cayson Peterson [keyboard/synth], Micah Brown [guitar/vocals]) has racked up more than 1 billion total streams with multiple songs featured on alternative rock radio stations across the country, including The World Famous KROQ in Los Angeles. Previous albums Hotting Up [2015] and Automatic [2013] both peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums Chart with Iration [2018], Double Up [2016] and Time Bomb [2010] each reaching #2 on the chart. The celebrated five-piece, known for their vivacious live performances and relentless touring, has brought their aloha spirit to festivals nationwide such as Lollapalooza, Hangout, BottleRock, SXSW, Life Is Beautiful and Outside Lands as well as special events for the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Bernie Sanders. In addition to their sold-out headlining shows across the country, including last summer’s massive amphitheater outing, Iration has also toured and appeared alongside Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Sublime With Rome, UB40, Dirty Heads and many more throughout their impressive and growing career.

Iration “Coastin’ At The Drive-In” Dates

Thursday, December 3                Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

Friday, December 4                      Ventura, CA @ Ventura County Fairgrounds

Saturday, December 5                  Del Mar, CA @ Del Mar Racetrack

