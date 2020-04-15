New Single from Singer-Songwriter Joss Jaffe

California singer-songwriter Joss Jaffe is excited to announce his latest single, “Traveller.” "Traveller” is slated for release on Friday, April 17 with a music video. Two more singles, “Play It Again (feat. Kiyoshi)" and "Natural Rhythms (feat. Adam Knight)," will be released on April 20 and 22, respectively.

Joss Jaffe’s spring 2020 singles are three original songs exploring topics of love, life, intimacy, mortality and spirituality. Set to pulsing rhythms blending pop, hypnotic dub reggae and ambient trip-hop, Joss' clear and distinctive voice draws the listener in with a unique and catchy sound. His most recent album, "Meditation Music," a minimalist ambient soundscape in the vein of Brian Eno, debuted in the top 10 Billboard New Age Chart in 2019. His previous three albums comprising the "Dub Mantra" series merge sacred chants with reggae, dub, electronica, pop and traditional world music to critical acclaim.

Jaffe maintains an active tour schedule performing in Asia, Europe and Australia and has been featured on the West Coast festival circuit appearing at Beloved, Lucidity, Lightning in a Bottle, Wanderlust, Oregon Country Fair and more. In 2017 he played at over 22 festivals worldwide including Rainbow Serpent in Australia, Luminate in New Zealand and Korea Yoga Conference in South Korea. He has collaborated with Grammy-winning reggae vocalist Mykal Rose of Black Uhuru, as well as Jai Uttal, Dave Stringer and Donna De Lory.