Great South Bay Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Article Contributed by Great South Ba… | Published on Friday, February 14, 2020

The Great South Bay Music Festival – Long Island’s largest, and longest-running, Four Day, Music & Arts Festival, returns to the picturesque waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village.

Celebrating its 14th. Anniversary, the fest will run from Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19th, and will feature over 75 performers on five stages, in classic and contemporary rock, folk, blues, indy, jam-band, pop, prog, Americana, country, reggae, and funk genres.

Legends & emerging Artists! GSB- “The Church of Live Music”

GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATING IT’S 14 TH ANNIVERSARY

The fest is well known for presenting a musically varied and eclectic lineup of headliners as well as emerging original artists. Legends and icons, performing alongside cutting-edge rising stars is what the fest has been about since its inception 14 years ago.

Headlining Friday, July 17’s rock-reggae-ska party on the shore, is California reggae band, and touring juggernaut: Rebelution.  Plus, Boston’s “Ambassadors of Ska-Punk” The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, (returning for their second appearance at Great South Bay). Also supporting is Southern California roots-reggae trio: Pepper, plus Sublime Tribute: Badfish, and emerging LI hometown boys, reggae-rockers: Oogee Wawa. Over 15 performers in all

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Saturday is always “Jam-Band” Day with over 21 performers.  Headlining the Main Stage is one of the Grateful Dead’s most proud and popular tributes: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead. Great South Bay is also excited to bring back one of the pre-eminent progressive rock bands on the scene today, moe. Also appearing is Vulfpeck guitarist, composer, and producer: Cory Wong. Stay tuned for more add’s.

Derek & Susan | TTB

What is anticipated to be one of Long Island's best summer concerts,  …Great South Bay will close Sunday with what critics have called “The best show on the road today”: The Tedeschi Trucks “Wheels of Soul” Tour, featuring the full 13pc.  Tedeschi Trucks Band, playing a rocking two-hour set, in their only metro NY Summer appearance. Supporting the Tedeschi Trucks band will be one of the hottest, soul bands on the scene:  St. Paul & The Broken Bones, as well as Nashville based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist: Gabe Dixon.

Sunday will host over 24 performers on 5 stages!

NOTE: Thursday’s Headliners will be announced March 28, and June 8.

Topics

web-image1

Be A Part Of The Grateful Web

Contact US

CHECK US OUT ON FACEBOOK

grateful web

Grateful Web

May 17 at 4:52pm
grateful web

Progressive jam giants Umphrey's McGee‘s return to Las Vegas for the seventh installment of the massively popular UMBowl production was marked once again by a stand-out tour closing dual evening extravaganza where all stops were pulled out and the power given directly to the fans, for better or for worse.

grateful web

Grateful Web

May 17 at 4:52pm
grateful web

On June 24, Round Records & ATO Records will release GarciaLive Volume Six: July 5, 1973 – Jerry Garcia & Merl Saunders, the latest installment of the celebrated GarciaLive archival series. The three-CD set was recorded at the 200 capacity Lion’s Share club formerly located in the small town of San Anselmo, CA, just 20 miles north of San Francisco. The performance features Jerry Garcia performing with friend, mentor and legendary keyboardist/vocalist Merl Saunders. The duo is joined by drummer Bill Vitt and bassist John Kahn, who soon became a lifelong Garcia collaborator.

grateful web

Grateful Web

May 17 at 4:52pm
grateful web

Progressive jam giants Umphrey's McGee‘s return to Las Vegas for the seventh installment of the massively popular UMBowl production was marked once again by a stand-out tour closing dual evening extravaganza where all stops were pulled out and the power given directly to the fans, for better or for worse.

COPYRIGHT © 1995 - 2020 GRATEFUL WEB, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

info@gratefulweb.com