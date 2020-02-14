Great South Bay Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

The Great South Bay Music Festival – Long Island’s largest, and longest-running, Four Day, Music & Arts Festival, returns to the picturesque waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village.

Celebrating its 14th. Anniversary, the fest will run from Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19th, and will feature over 75 performers on five stages, in classic and contemporary rock, folk, blues, indy, jam-band, pop, prog, Americana, country, reggae, and funk genres.

Legends & emerging Artists! GSB- “The Church of Live Music”

The fest is well known for presenting a musically varied and eclectic lineup of headliners as well as emerging original artists. Legends and icons, performing alongside cutting-edge rising stars is what the fest has been about since its inception 14 years ago.

Headlining Friday, July 17’s rock-reggae-ska party on the shore, is California reggae band, and touring juggernaut: Rebelution. Plus, Boston’s “Ambassadors of Ska-Punk” The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, (returning for their second appearance at Great South Bay). Also supporting is Southern California roots-reggae trio: Pepper, plus Sublime Tribute: Badfish, and emerging LI hometown boys, reggae-rockers: Oogee Wawa. Over 15 performers in all

Saturday is always “Jam-Band” Day with over 21 performers. Headlining the Main Stage is one of the Grateful Dead’s most proud and popular tributes: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead. Great South Bay is also excited to bring back one of the pre-eminent progressive rock bands on the scene today, moe. Also appearing is Vulfpeck guitarist, composer, and producer: Cory Wong. Stay tuned for more add’s.

What is anticipated to be one of Long Island's best summer concerts, …Great South Bay will close Sunday with what critics have called “The best show on the road today”: The Tedeschi Trucks “Wheels of Soul” Tour, featuring the full 13pc. Tedeschi Trucks Band, playing a rocking two-hour set, in their only metro NY Summer appearance. Supporting the Tedeschi Trucks band will be one of the hottest, soul bands on the scene: St. Paul & The Broken Bones, as well as Nashville based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist: Gabe Dixon.

Sunday will host over 24 performers on 5 stages!

NOTE: Thursday’s Headliners will be announced March 28, and June 8.